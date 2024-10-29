Cleveland police searching near Cuyahoga River for vehicles connected to missing teen Keshaun Williams

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are in an industrial area near the Cuyahoga River as part of a search connected to missing teenager Keshaun Williams.

Police are searching the riverbank near Jefferson Avenue and West Third Street for clues about his case.

President of Cleveland Missing John Majoy says a search and recovery operation is underway for two submerged vehicles.

Divers are being lowered into the water via tow truck, according to a News 5 journalist at the scene.

Cleveland police respond

Police sent a statement calling this search a "training exercise" to recover two vehicles from the river. Police also said the vehicles will be towed to a police impound lot for identification and possible evidence.

Participating parties include the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, in partnership with the SERT Dive Team, the Westshore Dive Team, and Rich’s Towing.

ODNR told police the river will be restricted for vessel traffic from St. Mary's Cement Cleveland Terminal to the south side of the Universal Oil Property.

Missing for over a year

Williams was last seen on June 17, 2023. Investigators said he attended a house party on Gertrude Avenue.

An Amber Alert remains active in this case.

"Keshaun has been gone. It's been very painful. I miss that big, wet kiss he gives me every time I drop him off at home. I miss that. I miss him," said his grandmother, Mary Williams, at a news conference earlier this month. "There is people out here who know what happened to Keshaun, and I pray that you come forth and give the information that you have. I'm not asking you if you have it. I know people have it, and so we're just prayerfully asking you to come forth."

Police and the U.S. Marshals Service said within the last several weeks, they've received a tip that has them focusing in on what's now a vague vehicle description.

"We have reason to believe he [Keshaun] was last seen walking away from the party and entering a dark-colored SUV with a group of juveniles, males," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Vincent Piccoli.

Piccoli said the tip is believed to be accurate and between two and four kids were entering the SUV.

The new vehicle description differs from the black Jeep authorities initially connected to the case but later walked back.

Piccoli said it's believed Williams is still in the Cleveland area and hopes the public can provide more details to fill in the gaps regarding the dark-colored to bring Williams home safely.

Police ask public for help

The reward for information leading to Williams' whereabouts has been increased to $27,500.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, The U.S. Marshal Service and anonymous donors have contributed to the fund.

Tips can be called into The U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED. Tips can also be called to the Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463. Tips can also be made online and through Crime Stopper's mobile app.

