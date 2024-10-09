Investigators announce new tip in hopes of locating missing Cleveland teen Keshaun Williams

CLEVELAND — Wednesday, Cleveland police and the U.S. Marshals Service announced a new tip in the case of missing Cleveland teenager Keshaun Williams.

Williams was last seen on June 17, 2023. Investigators said he attended a house party on Gertrude Avenue. An Amber Alert remains active in this case.

"Keshaun has been gone. It's been very painful. I miss that big, wet kiss he gives me every time I drop him off at home. I miss that. I miss him," said his grandmother, Mary Williams, at Wednesday's news conference. "There is people out here who know what happened to Keshaun, and I pray that you come forth and give the information that you have. I'm not asking you if you have it. I know people have it, and so we're just prayerfully asking you to come forth."

Police and the U.S. Marshals Service said within the last several weeks, they've received a tip that has them focusing in on what's now a vague vehicle description.

"We have reason to believe he [Keshaun] was last seen walking away from the party and entering a dark-colored SUV with a group of juveniles, males," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Vincent Piccoli.

Piccoli said the tip is believed to be accurate and between two and four kids were entering the SUV.

"Have you guys been able to identify any of the other juveniles who were believed to be in that car as well?" I asked Piccoli.

"So, it's still an ongoing investigation. Unfortunately, I can't disclose that," Piccoli responded.

I also asked him if investigative tools, including cameras in the neighborhood and city, are being reviewed to pinpoint a more exact description of the vehicle.

"Yes. Absolutely," Piccoli said.

"But nothing's turned up yet?" I asked.

Piccoli said, "No".

The new vehicle description is different from the black Jeep authorities initially connected to the case but later walked back.

Piccoli said it's believed Williams is still in the Cleveland area and hopes the public will be able to provide more details to fill in the gaps regarding the dark-colored to bring Williams home safely.

"I know for sure that somebody is going to have a heart and they are going to come, they're going to call and say what needs to be said in order to close this thing, put it to rest," Mary Williams said.

Wednesday, authorities also announced that the reward for information that leads to the whereabouts of Keshaun Williams has increased to $27,500.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, The U.S. Marshal Service and anonymous donors have contributed to the fund.

"All of these resources and all these community members have been instrumental, and we continue to investigate this case and will not stop until we get some answers for the family," said Sgt. Freddy Diaz with the Cleveland Police Department.

Tips can be called into The U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED. Tips can also be called to the Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463. Tips can also be made online and through Crime Stopper's mobile app.