2-year-old dies after being found unresponsive in Parma swimming pool

PARMA, Ohio — A 2-year-old girl died Tuesday afternoon in Parma after she was found unresponsive in a swimming pool, according to the Parma Police Department.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Paul Drive.

Parma police and fire responded and found the child in the water. The child was given first aid at the scene and then transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities didn't provide any additional information about the incident.

The matter remains under investigation.

