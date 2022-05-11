2-year-old girl walks away from Euclid daycare, found by strangers at playground

EUCLID, Ohio — A two-year-old girl walked away from a daycare in Euclid Monday afternoon.

“My daughter could have gotten raped, kidnapped, she could have been in Canada somewhere, and guess what? Nobody would have known,” explained the mother, who did not want to be identified.

The mother got the scare of her life when she got a call from her daughter’s daycare teacher, “stating that my daughter had got out of her center. The daycare teacher said my daughter was found at Bluestone School,” explained the mom.

Euclid police said they were called to the school after the little girl was found by strangers alone in the playground. Her mother is furious that daycare workers and the owner could not explain what happened at a meeting shortly after the child was found.

“'She was supposed to be with you.' 'No, she was supposed to be with you.' 'Oh ok, no she was supposed to be with you.' Nobody knew initially who she was supposed to be with,” she said.

Euclid Police are investigating the incident.

“There’s questions and we’re going to have those questions answered,” said Euclid Police Captain Mitch Houser. We reached out to Euclid Child Development Center several times but got no response.

According to the police report, a daycare employee told police, “She must have walked out the door.”

The employee added, "in between her nap and the end of day classroom she must have snuck out the door when no one was looking.”

According to the police report, the employee also said this has never occurred and they were not sure how it happened.

The mother has filed complaints with the county and state.

She is now looking for the strangers who found her daughter. She said she would like to meet and thank them.

