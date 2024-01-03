2-year-old shot Tuesday while in car

On Tuesday, a 2-year-old child was shot while in a vehicle, according to Cleveland Police.

The toddler was sitting in a vehicle with two adults near the 3200 block of East 93rd Street when the bullet grazed the 2-year-old, police said.

The two adults were not injured and transported the victim to the hospital, police said.

This incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Fourth District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5418.