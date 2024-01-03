Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2-year-old shot Tuesday while in car

Police
Storyblocks
Police
Posted at 4:22 PM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 16:22:38-05

On Tuesday, a 2-year-old child was shot while in a vehicle, according to Cleveland Police.

The toddler was sitting in a vehicle with two adults near the 3200 block of East 93rd Street when the bullet grazed the 2-year-old, police said.

The two adults were not injured and transported the victim to the hospital, police said.

This incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Fourth District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5418.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through