20 cats impacted by Hurricane Ian available for adoption at Cleveland APL

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland APL is looking for homes for 20 cats who made the journey up from Florida after Hurricane Ian ripped through and destroyed parts of the Sunshine State.

According to the APL, the cats were in adoption centers in Florida but those shelters were impacted by the storm and brought to Ohio in coordination with the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

“The Cleveland APL is devoted to helping our partner shelters locally, but when tragedy hits we are always willing to step in and help our friends,” says Ayse Dunlap, director of operations at the Cleveland APL. “We feel for our friends in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian, and hope that by helping to clear kennel space in local shelters, pets who were displaced by the storm can quickly be reclaimed by their families. Additionally, we know that adopters in Northeast Ohio are just as eager to help and will find these very friendly cats homes in no time!”

The cats are available to meet at the "catios" near the adoption's entrance at the APL.

"Shelters are full across the country, and we are grateful for the organizations making room for shelter pets from Florida during this difficult time," said Cathy Bissell, founder of the BISSELL Pet Foundation. "The BISSELL Pet Foundation team is honored to have the support of these shelters and rescues as they receive pets from this transport. Together, we are providing much needed relief for the shelters throughout the impacted areas and saving lives."

Anyone interested in bringing one of these friendly felines home can CLICK HERE for more information.

