20 riders possibly injured during crash involving HealthLine bus and car, RTA says

CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Regional Transportation Authority confirmed a crash involving a HealthLine bus and a car occurred early Wednesday evening on Euclid Avenue near East 100th Street.

Twenty riders reported being injured, according to RTA. Whether they were transported to local hospitals is unknown at this time.

Transit police, Cleveland EMS and Cleveland firefighters responded to the scene, RTA said.

No further information was released.

