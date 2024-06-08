20-year-old man shot, killed in Akron Saturday afternoon

The Akron Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:25 p.m., officers responded to the area of Raymond and Bartges Streets and located a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back, Akron Police said.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, Akron Police said.

Detectives on the scene collected shell casings and other evidence, and police said they received information that multiple men were seen leaving the scene following the shooting.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time, and anyone with information is asked to call Akron Police at 330-375-2490.