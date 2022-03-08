2022 Cleveland Boat Show: Set sail on your boating dreams at the I-X Center

CLEVELAND — The I-X Center will once again welcome thousands of visitors for the 65th Progressive Cleveland Boat Show taking place from March 17 to March 20.

The boat show was originally scheduled for January, but rescheduled as cases rose due to the omicron variant. The focus to increase entertainment and hands-on activities in the January show will be reflected in the show happening in March.

“In 2020, we reimagined the show by making it a more experiential family event. People loved it and will see more of those features in March,” said Michelle Burke, the president of the Lake Erie Marine Trades Association. “Everything from a Paddling Center with demonstration pool to a magic show in the expanded Kid’s Center, and more.”

Burke estimates approximately 50,000 visitors from Ohio and surrounding states will come to the boat show.

Show dates and hours



Thursday and Friday, March 17-18, from noon to 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets



$16 for adults when purchased in advanced

$18 at the door

$15 discounted rate for military members and seniors 60 and older

Free for kids 7 and under

Tickets can be purchased here.

Attractions



Fishing Pros seminars—on the Toyota Tundra Fishing Center stage

Popular 5000-gallon Vic’s Sports Center Berkley Fishing Tank

Twiggy, the water skiing squirrel

Magic show in the kids corner

Expanded Central Park lawn and games for families to take a break

Two new sailing simulators in the show’s sailing center.

Musical lineup from Put-in-Bay

First ever food truck rally at the boat show

A fleet of hundreds of power and sailboats on display to climb aboard

More than 250 exhibits of accessories, marinas, nautical clothing and educational ads service exhibits

Organizers said because boat sales among first-time boaters hit record levels during the pandemic; a comprehensive schedule of expert seminars on boating basics has been added to the new “On-The-Water-Ohio” stage.

Theme nights

Like the Auto Show I-X Center, there will be theme nights.

Thursday, March 17: St. Patty’s Day with Put-in-Bay

Friday, March 18-First Mate Night

Saturday, March 19-spring launch

Sunday, March 20—Sunday Family Sunday

