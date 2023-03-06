2023 Cleveland Restaurant Week happening now

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Restaurant Week kicked off Monday to showcase some of the best food coming out of creative kitchens at numerous restaurants in the city.

Cleveland Restaurant Week runs until March 18. Participating restaurants will feature three-course prix-fixe menus. Prices vary, but many are around $39 plus taxes and gratuity per person.

CLICK HERE for a full list of restaurants participating in the event, including the dishes that each will serve.

