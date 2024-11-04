2024 Early voting surpasses 2020 numbers in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND — Today was the last day of early voting in Ohio before Tuesday’s general election.

At the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, the line wrapped around the block, with people like first-time early voter Kelly Hobbs waiting for hours.

“It really gives more people an opportunity to get out that may not be able to get out on a Tuesday morning and wait in that horribly long line. And this gives an opportunity for more voters to come out and speak their voice,” Hobbs said.

Many voters call this election historic for many reasons.

“I want to start crying,” said voter Cynthia D. Ross

Ross, 63, says she never imagined she would see the day she would be able to vote for a black female president.

“I am truly grateful to be part of this history in the making,” Ross said.

According to Anthony Perlatti, the director of the Cuyahoga Board of Elections, the turnout for early voting set a new record.

“We have already surpassed what we did in 2020, which was our highest turnout election. I think we will easily get to 62,000 and be about 10,000 over what we anticipated, which is excellent,” Perlatti said.

Voters say the long lines are not intimidating but a good sign of voter turnout.

"I am overwhelmed and happy that people are coming out to vote; it's a beautiful thing. That's what we must do,” said voter Earl Render.

The board of elections is predicting a large turnout Tuesday at the polls but says they are ready for the crowd.

Election day is Nov. 5, and polls will be open from 6:30 am to 7:30 pm. Absentee ballots must be received by your board of elections by 7:30 pm.

”November fifth, people will be voting at their polling location only. We have 289 polling locations that are throughout Cuyahoga County, but you have to go [to] the one you're assigned to,” Perlatti said.