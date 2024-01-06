21-year-old arrested for felonious assault in Elyria; Pitbull shot and killed shortly after, police say

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Elyria Friday night in connection with a shooting that took place in 2023.

According to Elyria Police, the man had arrest warrants for two counts of felonious assault in connection to a 2023 shooting that took place in Elyria.

The man was arrested around 10:50 p.m. at a home in the 1100 block of Melvyn Lane.

According to police, shortly after his arrest, someone in a home near the arrest opened the door to the home and let out a Pitbull.

The Pitbull was not on a leash, and according to police, it aggressively charged at an officer, causing the officer to shoot and kill the dog.

No other injuries were reported. The shooting is under investigation.

The 21-year-old was transported to the Lorain County Jail, where he will be held without bond pending his initial appearance in court, police said.