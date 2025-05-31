21-year-old in custody after shooting 2 Central Ohio police officers

A 21-year-old man is in custody after shooting and injuring two police officers in Central Ohio, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Daveonte Dixon was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over Wednesday night in Mifflin Township. During the traffic stop, investigators said Dixon tried to run away. Officers chased him, and that's when they said he allegedly shot two Mifflin Township officers.

Just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies executed a search warrant at an apartment located on Thelma Drive in Obetz, Ohio, the sheriff's office said.

However, as deputies were about to serve the warrant, they heard gunfire from inside, the sheriff's office said.

The Sheriff’s Office SWAT team entered the apartment and located Dixon, who was suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said. No deputies discharged their weapons during the incident.

Dixon was transported to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition, the sheriff's office said. He has been charged with one count of attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault.

One officer has been released from the hospital, but the second one remains hospitalized, the sheriff's office said.