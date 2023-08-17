21-year-old man in custody after police respond to call of man stabbing customers at Eastlake Walmart

Eastlake Police arrested a 21-year-old man Thursday afternoon after responding to a report of someone "stabbing customers" at Walmart.

According to the authorities, officers responded to the store, which is located at 33752 Vine St., Eastlake, just after 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, they determined there was only one victim, later identified as a man who arrived at the store with the assailant. Authorities said EMS transported the victim to Hillcrest Hospital, where he's being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers took the attacker into custody but didn't say what his potential charges would be.

No further information has been released, and the matter remains under investigation, authorities said.

