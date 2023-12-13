21-year-old man shot, killed at Borders Drive Thru in Akron

The Akron Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened at 11:15 p.m. at the Borders Drive Thru in the 1300 block of South Arlington Street.

When police arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the 21-year-old man was a clerk at the store.

Police said a man walked up and attempted to buy black and mild cigars, when a dispute broke out over the condition of the money the man was attempting to give the clerk.

The man then fired at least two shots at the drive-through window, striking the clerk.

The clerk was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Akron police investigating a shooting at Border's Drive Thru on South Arlington. Police have not released information just yet but it appeared one person has died. A large gathering of family was on scene while police processed the scene. pic.twitter.com/doazqSSOJt — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) December 13, 2023

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.