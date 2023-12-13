Watch Now
21-year-old man shot, killed at Borders Drive Thru in Akron

Posted at 7:35 AM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 07:42:44-05

The Akron Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened at 11:15 p.m. at the Borders Drive Thru in the 1300 block of South Arlington Street.

When police arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the 21-year-old man was a clerk at the store.

Police said a man walked up and attempted to buy black and mild cigars, when a dispute broke out over the condition of the money the man was attempting to give the clerk.

The man then fired at least two shots at the drive-through window, striking the clerk.

The clerk was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

