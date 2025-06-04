Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

22-year-old facing felony charge for drive-by shooting in Medina County

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

A 22-year-old man from Cleveland was arrested and charged with his involvement in a Medina County shooting, the Medina County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened the morning of May 18 in Valley City, when the man allegedly fired multiple rounds into a home on Grafton Road, the sheriff's office said.

Five people were inside the home at the time the sheriff's office says he fired the shots, but fortunately, no one was injured.

The man was arrested Friday and released on bond later that day, the sheriff's office said. He has been charged with improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation, a second-degree felony.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.