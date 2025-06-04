22-year-old facing felony charge for drive-by shooting in Medina County

A 22-year-old man from Cleveland was arrested and charged with his involvement in a Medina County shooting, the Medina County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened the morning of May 18 in Valley City, when the man allegedly fired multiple rounds into a home on Grafton Road, the sheriff's office said.

Five people were inside the home at the time the sheriff's office says he fired the shots, but fortunately, no one was injured.

The man was arrested Friday and released on bond later that day, the sheriff's office said. He has been charged with improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation, a second-degree felony.