22-year-old Kent State University student dies in hit-skip crash

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Kent State University student riding an electric scooter was killed Monday when he was struck from behind by a car that fled the scene, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. on County Road 148 near State Route 261 in Franklin Township.

The student, later identified as 22-year-old Colin Vinh Pho from Ashtabula, was riding an electric scooter east on CR 148 when an unidentified vehicle struck him from behind and then drove off, authorities said.

The car involved in the crash is believed to be a 2006 to 2010 model Dodge Magnum, Dodge Charger or Chrysler 300, authorities said. The car is missing it's driver's side mirror and has damage to the left front and windshield.

Pho was taken to a nearby hospital and later died from his injuries.

KSU released the following statement regarding Pho's death:

"We are deeply saddened to learn about the death of Colin Pho. An Ashtabula native, Colin was a junior at Kent State University majoring in computer science with a concentration in game programming. He received his Associate of Science degree from Kent State in May 2022 and was registered for fall 2022 classes to pursue a bachelor’s degree. The Kent State community sends its thoughts and prayers to Colin’s family, friends and all who knew and loved him."

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Ravenna Post of the OSHP at 330-297-1441.

