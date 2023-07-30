22-year-old male dies after drowning off the coast of Conneaut Township Park

A 22-year-old man died Saturday after drowning off the coast of Conneaut Township Park, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard Station said it got a call just before 5 p.m. about a swimmer struggling in the water.

The swimmer's friend and a few others were able to get the man out of the water, said officials.

The Conneaut Fire Department and EMS were first to the scene and administered aid, however, the man later died at the hospital.

No further information has been provided.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Sunday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.