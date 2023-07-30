Watch Now
22-year-old male dies after drowning off the coast of Conneaut Township Park

Coast Guard
News 5 Cleveland
File image.
Coast Guard
Posted at 2:21 PM, Jul 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-30 14:22:24-04

A 22-year-old man died Saturday after drowning off the coast of Conneaut Township Park, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard Station said it got a call just before 5 p.m. about a swimmer struggling in the water.

The swimmer's friend and a few others were able to get the man out of the water, said officials.

The Conneaut Fire Department and EMS were first to the scene and administered aid, however, the man later died at the hospital.

No further information has been provided.

