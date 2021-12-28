22-year-old woman shot in 4th recent Little Italy carjacking; teens targeting young women, police say

CLEVELAND — A 22-year-old woman was shot twice Monday night during a carjacking in the heart of Cleveland's Little Italy neighborhood.

It happened just before 10 p.m. near Random and Mayfield roads by Tony Brush Park.

According to a Cleveland police report, the woman was standing outside her car preparing to remove some groceries when an unknown male approached her, demanded her keys and brandished a gun.

The woman told police that the man "asked her if she needed anything out of her car before he took off," but she didn't believe he was holding a real gun and tried to grab her keys. The male fired the weapon and she was struck twice—once in the ribs and once in the leg, the report said.

An off-duty Case Western Reserve University police officer administered first aid to the woman. Police didn't say the woman's condition but did indicate that the bullets went "through and through."

After the shooting, the male fled the scene in the woman's 2019 Volkswagen Jetta. Police searched the area but were unable to locate the shooter or the woman's car.

According to police, this was the fourth carjacking reported in Little Italy in recent weeks.

Police said they are looking for teenage boys who are using a black gun with a green laser on it.

All of the victims have been younger females.

Police believe all of the carjackings are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-623-5318.

