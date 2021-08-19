23 missing, endangered youth recovered in Akron area by US Marshals operation

AKRON, Ohio — The United States Marshals Service and the Akron Police Department led a joint operation that helped recover 23 missing or high-risk youth across the Akron area.

The operation began on Aug. 9 and set a focus on vulnerable youth to ensure that they were not only found but also provided services they are in need of after being found.

Authorities recovered the 23 missing youth in Akron, Canton, Warren, Cuyahoga Falls and Cleveland. The Summit County Sheriff's Office, local cities and area police departments also assisted in the operation.

“The recovery of our high-risk youth is of the utmost importance and we take that responsibility seriously to find and locate these kids swiftly and safely. The USMS has excellent law enforcement partners, whose hard work and dedication is evident during operations like this,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.

Authorities are still working to recover more missing and endangered youth and the current operation is planned to run through September.

Since October 2020, the U.S. Marshals Service and law enforcement partners have reported 58 located and recovered missing children across the area.

