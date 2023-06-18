23-year-old Ashtabula woman dead after fatal two-car crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two-car crash that happened shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday night in Demark Township, according to the OSHP.

According to the OSHP, Dominic Fenton, 20, of Conneaut, was traveling southbound on Brown Road in a 2016 Kia Optima when he failed to stop at a stop sign striking the passenger side of a 2016 Honda Accord.

The Accord, driven by 24-year-old Joshua Bleil, was traveling westbound on State Route 167 when he was struck by the Optima, causing him and his passengers to become overturned onto the roof of the vehicle.

Bleil's passenger, 23-year-old Jenna Jean Johnson-Bleil, was pronounced dead at the scene. Their 2-year-old daughter was secured in a child safety seat in the rear of the vehicle and flown to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital. The child's condition is unknown, said officials.

Joshua was transported via rescue squad to Ashtabula County Medical Center and then to Cleveland Metro. His condition is unknown.

Fenton was transported via medical helicopter from the scene. It is unknown where he was transported to and his condition is also unknown. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

