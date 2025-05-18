23-year-old dead after shooting in McDonald's parking lot

Akron Police are investigating a shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead early Sunday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Merriman Road for a report of a large crowd refusing to leave the parking lot of an establishment, police said.

While on scene, officers heard shots coming from an adjacent McDonald's parking lot, police said. The officers responded to the parking lot and located a 23-year-old who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Akron Police Lieutenant Michael Murphy released the following statement:

“This morning a young man lost his life to gun violence; a tragedy has left a family grieving. The Akron Police Department is committed to doing everything in our power to bring justice in this case. Our detectives are already working to gather evidence and investigate every lead. What is equally important is that we come together as a community and take a stand against violence. There were many people at the scene of this senseless crime. We are asking anyone who saw something or knows something to come forward. Your voice could be the one to help bring healing, answers, and accountability.”

The shooting is still under investigation, and no further information is available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.