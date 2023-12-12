23-year-old man facing murder charge for Amazon van theft, crash that killed Akron doctor

A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted a 23-year-old man allegedly responsible for stealing an Amazon delivery van and fleeing from police, which resulted in a crash that killed a 70-year-old Akron doctor with a practice in Rocky River.

The suspect, Jalen Dewon Jackson, of Cleveland, is charged with two counts of murder, one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of aggravated robbery, three counts of felonious assault, one count of failure to comply, one count of discharge of firearms, one count of having weapons under disability and one count of vehicular assault, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

The theft, chase and subsequent crash happened on Dec. 6.

According to authorities, Jackson approached a 55-year-old Amazon worker near Summit Park Road and Cleveland Heights Boulevard at gunpoint and said he would "blow his f****** brains out."

Authorities say that Jackson then stole the van and drove off. The Amazon worker called the police, and officers later located the Amazon van, but he got onto Interstate 90 in the wrong direction. The chase ended when the van crashed into the vehicle belonging to Dr. Curtis Birchall at more than 100 mph. Birchall was pronounced dead at the scene.

An arraignment date for Jackson hasn't been set.

