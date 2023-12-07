I-90 reopen after wrong-way, deadly crash involving stolen Amazon van

CLEVELAND, Ohio — I-90 is back open following a police pursuit that began in Cleveland Heights and ended in a deadly wrong-way crash Wednesday night.

Cleveland Heights Police confirm this all started after a suspect allegedly stole an Amazon delivery truck at gunpoint around 7:15 p.m. on Summit Park Road.

They tracked that driver to Greyton and North Taylor roads where Cleveland Heights Police say they heard gunshots.

The driver took off and Cleveland Heights Police followed them.

News 5 was there as police shut down a busy portion of I-90 eastbound for hours.

The suspect ultimately crashed the stolen Amazon truck, before they allegedly tried to run away from officers.

They were taken into custody shortly after.

Cleveland Heights Police say the driver sped through nearby neighborhoods before hopping on the highway, going upwards of 100 miles per hour.

At one point, the suspect was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes.

The pursuit ended when the suspect slammed head-on into another driver, killing them on I-90 eastbound near the Fulton Road overpass in Cleveland.

The suspect sustained serious injuries.

The 30-year-old man driving the other car was killed.

The incident caused major backups for hours.

At last check—police have not yet released the name of the suspect.

They say they did find a gun at the crash site.

Stay with News 5 for updates.