Part of I-90 East closed after police pursuit, fatal crash

Ohio Department of Transportation
Posted at 8:52 PM, Dec 06, 2023
Cleveland Police have shut down I-90 East from West 41st Street on-ramp to West 25th Street after a police pursuit led to a crash on the highway.

Cleveland Heights Police began the pursuit of a stolen Amazon van. Authorities said the suspect crashed and fled on foot and was later detained.

A 30-year-old man was declared dead at the scene, but police said they were unsure which vehicle he was in.

News 5 has crews on the scene, and this story will be updated as more information is learned.

