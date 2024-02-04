23-year-old woman shot, injured Sunday afternoon

A 23-year-old woman was shot and injured Sunday afternoon, according to Cleveland Police.
Around 2:55 p.m., police responded to a call about a woman who was shot in the face. She was transported to the hospital, police said.
Officers arrested a man in his 20s; however, he has not been charged, police said. An infant was also with the man.
The shooting is currently under investigation, and no further details are available at this time.
