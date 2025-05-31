Watch Now
24-year-old dead after early morning shooting in Akron

Akron Police are investigating a shooting that led to the death of a 24-year-old man Saturday morning.

Around 3:40 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Darrow Road for a report of a shooting, police said. Upon arrival, they located the 24-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers rendered aid before the man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department's Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

