25-year-old man shot and killed in Barberton following 'domestic dispute,' police say

Barberton police detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man Monday morning, which the police department said appears to be the result of a "domestic dispute."

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. near East Paige Avenue and 3rd Street Northeast. Officers responded to the area after receiving a call for shots fired, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, Nathan M. Flight, of Canton, down on the sidewalk. He had been shot multiple times. EMS transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The suspect, Justice J. Oney, 24, of Barberton, was located nearby and arrested, police said. Officers found a gun in the vehicle Oney was in.

According to police, "the incident appears to be a result of a domestic dispute situation between Flight, Oney and Oney’s wife."

Following his arrest, Oney was taken to Barberton City Jail and is being held on a murder charge, police said.

He has an arraignment scheduled for Tuesday morning.