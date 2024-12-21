25-year-old man shot, killed in Cleveland Saturday morning

A 25-year-old man is dead after he was shot in Cleveland Saturday morning, according to Cleveland police.

Around 2 a.m., officers, along with EMS and fire, responded to the 200 block of Euclid Avenue for a report of a man shot, police said. Upon arrival, they located the man, who was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Preliminary information indicates the man was involved in an altercation with another individual at the location, police said. During the altercation, the man allegedly produced a firearm and shots were fired.

Another person tried to intervene and also fired his weapon, police said.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were arrested, and an investigation is ongoing to determine if charges will be filed, police said.