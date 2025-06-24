25-year-old woman shot multiple times in Akron home invasion

The Akron Police Department is investigating a home invasion that left a 25-year-old woman injured.

According to Lt. Michael Murphy, the incident occurred just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday in the 300 block of East Crosier Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victim had been shot in her legs and abdomen, Murphy said. Officers gave the woman first aid until an ambulance arrived. EMS transported the woman to a nearby hospital for treatment; her condition is unknown.

Murphy said a preliminary investigation revealed that two masked individuals went into the home through the back door and then opened fire. They fled the scene after another resident came in. It's unknown at this time if this was a targeted attack.

No arrests have been made, and no further information has been released. Detectives continue to investigate.

"We don't know the circumstances surrounding that, it's extremely scary and concerning to us, but we want to let the community know that we're committed to doing the work to identify these individuals and make sure that they're held responsible," Murphy said.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact detectives at 330-375-2490 or Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO and the tip to 274637.