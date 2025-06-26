Akron woman who was shot by masked intruders during home invasion grabbed gun to defend herself

AKRON, Ohio — The 25-year-old Akron woman who was shot in her home by masked invaders earlier this week said she grabbed a gun to try to protect herself. No arrests have been made.

The suspects are either men, or male teens, who entered the back door of Jasmine Scaffidi's home on East Crosier Street. At least three had guns.

News 5 The suspects were caught on camera outside the victim's home.

Scaffidi came out of her bathroom and was confronted by the armed intruders.

“It was very scary,” said Scaffidi. “I was terrified, but I didn’t show it.”

Scaffidi said she grabbed a gun from a cabinet to defend herself, which is when one of the suspects shot her in the left leg.

“I fell to the ground,” she said. “I like, got blurry, fell to the ground and started screaming.”

News 5 News 5's Bob Jones interviews Scaffidi

The bullet traveled up to her abdominal area. She has since had two surgeries and continues to recover at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

“I’m happy to be alive,” she said. “I’m happy because they could have hit somewhere higher.”

Scaffidi says she lives at home with five other people, including relatives, but she doesn’t know why any of them would be targeted in such a terrifying way.

She thinks it could have been a random robbery attempt.

Police have no suspects.

“This is not OK,” she said. “I would like to know they’re captured.

