$252 million jackpot-winning Powerball ticket sold in Macedonia

Someone in Northeast Ohio is $252 million richer — before taxes — after winning the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night.

The Ohio Lottery said the only ticket to match all five numbers and the Powerball in last night's drawing was sold at the GetGo on East Highland Road in Macedonia. That means the winner won't have to share the $252 million jackpot.

The winner can choose the cash option of $134.7 million.

The winner used the auto-pick feature to choose their numbers and has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize. No one has yet to come forward to claim.

It's the fourth time Ohio has had a Powerball jackpot winner since we joined the multi-state lottery 13 years ago.

In case you need to check your ticket - those winning numbers were: 4-11-21-38-64 and the Powerball was 11.

This follows back-to-back Mega Millions jackpots being won on Friday of $483 million and Monday of $20 million. Both winning tickets were sold in New York.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

