26 dogs in 2 days: Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter at critical capacity

CLEVELAND — More than two dozen dogs in two days. The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter said its seen an unprecedented amount of stray dogs come through the doors in 48 hours. With so many animals, the shelter has reached critical capacity.

"So, we are equally asking Northeast Ohio what is going on? Because, while we always take in strays, that's our mission, this is an unusually high number of stray dogs in such a short period of time," said Mindy Naticchioni, administrator of Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter.

Twenty-six dogs make up about a third of the shelter's capacity. More dogs means less space and more strain on staff and foster families.

"Our local partner shelters are also experiencing high volumes, and we are all unfortunately full of dogs," said Naticchioni.

Naticchioni reports dozens of dogs are coming in from all across the county, and many of them are under one year old.

"Usually, we see this like the Fourth of July. The fireworks are going off, people are out, that's when we see a major influx, so we're a little early, and that makes us very nervous for what's to come for the summer," said Naticchioni.

"It's the perfect time of year. We're out doing yard work, kids are out of school, doors get opened, it's not uncommon for your dog to maybe get loose and run out. But we hope that you're looking for your missing pet," said Naticchioni.

If you think your pet could be one of the 26, you'll need to provide proof of ownership, like pictures and veterinarian records. Dogs without identification will be held for 72 hours. If not picked up, then they will be put up for adoption.

In an effort to get these dogs into homes this weekend, Friday-Sunday, June 7-9, Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter will only be charging $20 to adopt.

"This is now a community problem, and we need to rally together to help get ourselves out of this situation," said Naticchioni.

The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is located at 9500 Sweet Valley Drive in Valley View.