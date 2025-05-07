Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

27-year-old stabbed, injured in Massillon

Massillon police.jpg
Bob Jones | News 5 Cleveland
Massillon police.jpg
Posted

A 27-year-old man is in the hospital after suffering a stab wound early Wednesday morning, according to Massillon police.

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to the 50 block of 5th Street NE for a report of a stabbing, police said. Upon arrival, officers located the 27-year-old and immediately rendered life-saving aid.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

The stabbing is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Massillon Police Department at 330-832-9811.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.