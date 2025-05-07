27-year-old stabbed, injured in Massillon

A 27-year-old man is in the hospital after suffering a stab wound early Wednesday morning, according to Massillon police.

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to the 50 block of 5th Street NE for a report of a stabbing, police said. Upon arrival, officers located the 27-year-old and immediately rendered life-saving aid.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

The stabbing is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Massillon Police Department at 330-832-9811.