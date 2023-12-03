28-year-old man taken into custody after domestic violence incident, SWAT call-out

A 28-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after a domestic violence incident led to a SWAT call-out, according to Cleveland police.
The man barricaded himself in a home on the 700 block of Linn Drive around 2 p.m., causing the SWAT call-out, police said.
Around 4:30 p.m., the man was taken into custody without incident, police said.
The investigation is ongoing, and this story will be updated as more information is learned.
