28-year-old man taken into custody after domestic violence incident, SWAT call-out

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 3:24 PM, Dec 03, 2023
A 28-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after a domestic violence incident led to a SWAT call-out, according to Cleveland police.

The man barricaded himself in a home on the 700 block of Linn Drive around 2 p.m., causing the SWAT call-out, police said.

Around 4:30 p.m., the man was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and this story will be updated as more information is learned.

