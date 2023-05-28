Man found dead thought to be 2nd inmate who escaped from Lima prison

According to authorities, Bradley Gillespie, 50, a fugitive who escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution on May 23 was thought to be located by the United States Marshals when a body was found floating in the Ohio River, near where he originally fled from police.

Gillespie escaped the facility with James Lee, and the two surfaced in Henderson, Kentucky last Wednesday after they were pursued by local police. The inmates then crashed the car they were driving in near Hays Park in Henderson, Kentucky, according to authorities.

Lee was later arrested near the Indiana-Kentucky border early Wednesday morning but Gillespie evaded police by fleeing on foot, officials said.

After approximately 72 hours of relentlessly searching for Gillespie a fugitive investigation started.

This afternoon Gillespie’s body was identified through a physical inspection and tattoo confirmation.

The cause of death has not been determined, there will be an autopsy performed on Tuesday.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.