2nd person arrested in homicide case of 16-year-old boy in Euclid

The U.S. Marshals Service announced Thursday that members of its Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force have arrested a second suspect in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in Euclid last month.

According to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records, the suspect, Jayshan Vance, 20, has numerous charges for the death of Keshaun Lamar., including one count of aggravated murder, three counts of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of robbery, three counts of felonious assault, one count of aggravated theft, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of having weapons while under disability.

Keshaun was fatally shot on Oct. 1 at an apartment in the 27500 block of Brush Avenue in Euclid.

The first suspect, a juvenile whom authorities have not released the age of, was previously arrested.

"The efforts of the Euclid Police Department and our fugitive task force resulted in the arrest of this homicide suspect, and hopefully, this brings the family of the victim one step closer to justice," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said.

