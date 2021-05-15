2PM: 'Unity Against Hate' event at Public Square protests hate, violence against Asian Americans

CLEVELAND — Demonstrators will take to the streets Saturday afternoon to protest hate and violence targeted at Asian Americans.

The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at Public Square in Downtown Cleveland.

You can watch it in the player below:

News 5 livestream event

The event is one of five this weekend in Ohio and part of a nationwide movement supported by the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association.

"The nationwide rally is to show compassion and solidarity in wake of the rising hate incidents against Asian Americans and other minority groups nationally and call for actions, and for community members to get together to see and support each other after a challenging time coping with the pandemic," APAPA said.

CLICK HERE for a full list of events.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.