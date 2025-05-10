3 Cedar Point alpacas go frolicking after pen unlocked

Some visitors to Cedar Point were surprised Friday morning when three alpacas were spotted cheerfully going for a walk after escaping their pen.

According to Six Flags Cedar Point spokesperson Tony Clark, the animals' pen at The Barnyard petting zoo was unlocked by a third-party operator during cleaning.

After leaving the pen, they were spotted bouncing along the path next to the Cedar Point and Lake Erie Railroad tracks. Clark said they were quickly returned to their pens.

This isn't the first time that animals have managed to leave the park's petting zoo.

Last June, camels were spotted running around the park.

And just days later, several goats decided it was their turn and escaped.

