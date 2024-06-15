First, it was camels. Now, we have goats making their great escape at Cedar Point.

Saturday afternoon, a video was posted to TikTok by Buddylovesrides showing multiple goats escaping The Barnyard, the petting zoo part of Cedar Point.

Herd Havoc: video shows goats escaping petting zoo at Cedar Point

The video shows these furry fugitives walking through a hole in the fence of the petting zoo.

Earlier this week, two camels escaped from The Barnyard briefly and went viral on social media.

RELATED: Camels escape petting zoo at Cedar Point

We are not sure whether or not the goats are following the trendsetting camels, or maybe their schedule was changed, and they now have Saturdays off from their day job at the Barnyard.

Whatever the answer may be, we have reached out to Cedar Point and are waiting for comment.