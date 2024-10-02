3 confirmed cases of chickenpox at middle school in Lake County

There are three confirmed cases of chickenpox at Madison Local Schools in Lake County, the district said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

The nursing staff in the district is investigating the cluster of cases; the Lake County General Health District (LCGHD) said it is not considered an outbreak as there are less than five confirmed cases at this time, the district said.

In the event of an outbreak, the district said LCGHD will implement additional measures.

"Our best defense against this virus spreading is vaccination. While some children may still get the virus even if vaccinated, it is rare and usually much milder as vaccination provides another layer of protection," Superintendent Angela Smith said in the Facebook post.

Symptoms of chickenpox are as follows:



Fever

Loss of appetite

Headache

Skin rash

Cough

Fatigue

For more information on chickenpox, click here.