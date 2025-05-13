3 dead in Ashtabula County house fire

Three people died Monday morning in a house fire in Kingsville, according to the Ashtabula County Coroner's Office.

The fire broke out Monday morning at a home on South Wright Street, the coroner's office said.

Buckeye Local School District said there will be a counselor available at Kingsville Elementary School for students and staff who need support through the rest of the week.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the tragic news of a family lost in a devastating house fire early this morning. Our hearts go out to the loved ones, friends, and the entire community affected by this unimaginable loss," the district said in a Facebook post.

The fire is still under investigation, and this story will be updated as more information is learned.