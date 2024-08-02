3 indicted for death of 10-year-old girl

Three people have been indicted for the death of 10-year-old Gracie Griffin, who was fatally shot on July 4, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

Juwone Deaver, 28, has been charged with the following:



One count of murder

Four counts of felonious assault

One count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone

Two counts of discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises

Additionally, a 23-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were charged with counts of obstructing justice. The prosecutor's office said it is still searching for one more person who is allegedly involved in Griffin's death, 23-year-old Jemerious Davis.

What happened

On July 4, there was a family gathering near West 125th Street and Triskett Road in Cleveland. The prosecutor's office said Deaver, Davis and McKnight were standing with Griffin; other family members were also around.

A vehicle containing four occupants drove past the residence and then turned around, which is when Deaver and Davis allegedly opened fire, shooting multiple times with a .45 caliber firearm and an AK-style firearm at the vehicle, the prosecutor's office said.

Griffin was struck in the head.

The vehicle fled the scene, and several people called for help, the prosecutor's office said.

Griffin was transported to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information on Davis's whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1.866.4.WANTED.