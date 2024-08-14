3 indicted for the death of 7-year-old Ka'Marion Dolch

Two men and one woman were indicted Tuesday for the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old boy, according to the Stark County Court of Common Pleas.

The court stated the following:

Brittany Franko is accused of obstructing official business, Joseph King is charged with tampering with evidence, and William Dolch is charged with reckless homicide, endangering children, tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, and a three-year firearm specification.

William Brent Dolch and Joseph Edwin King have a hearing set for Aug. 16.

Brittany Franko's hearing will be on Sept. 6.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office investigated the shooting of a 7-year-old boy who was found shot in a Plain Township hotel room.

