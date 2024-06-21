7-year-old dies after being shot inside Stark County hotel room

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a child was found shot in a Plain Township hotel room.

Investigators were called to the Knights Inn hotel along Convenience Circle just before 1 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived—they found a child shot inside one of the rooms.

An adult and two other young children were staying in the room as well.

Stark County Sheriff George Maier confirms the child was rushed to an area hospital for treatment but has died.

Their age and gender have not been released.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not entirely clear.

Maier confirmed the shooting did happen inside of the hotel room.

He says there is a person of interest in this case.

That person is not in police custody at this time.

News 5 is working to learn when and if criminal charges will be filed.

