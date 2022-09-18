Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

3 inert hand grenades, 1 inert mortar round found in Mansfield home

Screenshot 2022-09-18 135252.jpg
Ashland County Pictures
Screenshot 2022-09-18 135252.jpg
Screenshot 2022-09-18 135343.jpg
Posted at 2:07 PM, Sep 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-18 14:07:17-04

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Police responded to a Mansfield home Saturday afternoon after a person cleaning it found three hand grenades and a mortar round inside.

It happened in the 100 block of Harker Street.

According to police, the person was inside cleaning the home, which is set to be demolished soon, when they came across the munitions.

The Ashland County Bomb Squad was called in to remove the items.

All four were found to be inert.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.