3 inert hand grenades, 1 inert mortar round found in Mansfield home

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Police responded to a Mansfield home Saturday afternoon after a person cleaning it found three hand grenades and a mortar round inside.

It happened in the 100 block of Harker Street.

According to police, the person was inside cleaning the home, which is set to be demolished soon, when they came across the munitions.

The Ashland County Bomb Squad was called in to remove the items.

All four were found to be inert.

