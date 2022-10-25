3 injured at Maple Heights home, vehicle of interest identified

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — On Monday afternoon, Maple Heights Police responded to a call regarding gunshots at a Garfield Avenue home. Officers arrived at the scene to find two injured individuals, according to police.

The individuals received first aid at the scene and were taken to a nearby hospital where they are still being evaluated for their injuries.

While investigating the incident authorities were made aware of additional persons that were injured in the home but left prior to the officers arriving. Maple Heights Police confirmed at least one more person is being seen at an area hospital with injuries sustained in the Garfield Avenue home.

The extent of the injuries of the three known individuals involved has not been provided.

During their investigation, authorities identified a silver GMC Yukon with tinted windows as a vehicle of interest. The actual vehicle is pictured above.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau: 216-587-9624 or detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.

