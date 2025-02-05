3 injured in crash that blocked I-90 West Tuesday evening

Three people were transported to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash on I-90 West, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. and involved four vehicles, authorities said. The extent of the injuries for those transported is unknown.

Tow trucks are currently blocking the highway near West 41st and West 44th streets, authorities said.

News 5 has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more.