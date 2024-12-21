3 injured in fire at Cleveland apartment building

Three people were injured in a fire at a Cleveland apartment building early Saturday morning, according to Cleveland Fire.

Firefighters responded to an apartment building in the 7400 block of Wade Park Avenue Saturday morning for the fire, Cleveland Fire said.

The fire was confined to one apartment; however, there was water damage on multiple floors of the building, according to Cleveland Fire.

All three people transported to a nearby hospital are in stable condition. Two were treated for smoke inhalation, Cleveland Fire said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.