3 Lorain County stores cited for selling alcohol to underage customers

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Last week, law enforcement agencies in Lorain County charged employees at several stores for allowing underage customers to buy alcohol.

The operation, which was conducted on Oct. 13, was a collaboration between the Lorain County Sheriff's Office, Lorain County Drug Task Force and the Ohio Investigative Unit.

According to authorities, one employee at each of the following stores was cited for underage alcohol sales, a first-degree misdemeanor:

Sunoco Gas Station, 42163 North Ridge Road, Lorain

Circle K, 36024 Royalton Road, Grafton

Circle K, 705 Oberlin-Elyria Road, Elyria

The three clerks who sold the alcohol will be required to appear in Elyria Municipal Court for the citations. They face up to six months in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.

Additionally, authorities said the three stores will have their liquor permits reviewed by the Ohio State Liquor Board.

